Crews work to manage potholes on I-25 in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Co. (KRDO) -- The number of potholes and their size have decreased considerably over the past ten years but they still pop up regularly on older sections of I-25. Where we often get 40-degree temperature swings or more on the same day.

The Colorado Department of Transportation recently completed a maintenance operation to fill potholes along I-25 between Cimarron and Fillmore streets. Crews did that work overnight, to minimize traffic impacts.

It's not just the temperature swing that can create and worsen potholes. It's also the freeze-thaw cycle from ice and snow that gets into the pavement and adds to the wear and tear from heavy traffic.

Crews performed that pothole repair operation on this stretch of I-25 last week. They also repaired guardrails that were damaged by vehicle collisions during crashes, or after slide-offs in icy conditions.

Pothole repairs will eventually happen less frequently here as part of a two-year improvement project that will repave the freeway and smooth out one of the roughest stretches of pavement in the city.

From potholes to road work to traffic, Road Warrior Scott Harrison will be with us every morning looking out for you and your commute. If you have a story idea or question you want Scott to look into email him at roadwarrior@krdo.com.