Construction on Highway 105 to extend a section of the road

MONUMENT, Co. (KRDO) -- Crews will install a waterline along Highway 105 which is expected to be completed in two weeks. This is part of an ongoing project along Highway 105 as crews work to extend the 4-lane section to Lake Woodmoor Dr.

During the second week, northbound traffic along Knollwood Blvd. will be reduced to a single lane. All drivers turning left or right heading north will use the "right turn lane only", construction is weather-dependent and subject to change.

Since Monument Academy is in the area there will likely be delays during student drop-off and pick-up hours. Drivers are being advised to use alternative routes or avoid the area completely during these times on your screen here.