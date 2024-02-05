Change of command for NORAD and U.S. Northern Command announced Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -The men and women who keep watch over us at NORAD saw a change in leadership. Monday, General Greg Guillot took over command at a time when the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) has been busy, to say the least.



With tensions in the Middle East and North Korean missile testing on the rise again, emerging threats are shaping the future of our homeland defense. As of Monday, it will fall on the leadership of General Greg Guillot to continue NORAD's mission of protecting North America from threats both known and unknown.



At any given time NORAD is actively engaged in guarding our skies. Just this past weekend, NORAD performed an exercise in preparation for the Super Bowl, simulating an air space breach over Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.



"On Super Bowl Sunday. you watch the game. we'll watch the skies," said Lt. Col. Mark Jansky, 144 Fighter Wing Detachment 1 Commander.



Monday, NORAD and U.S. Northern Command have a new commanding officer who will be looking over all operations like the big game this Sunday.



A new commander, promising to continue his mission of protecting the United States and Canada especially as it gets more challenging.



"Competitors can hold North America risk in multiple domains from all avenues of approach and are increasing both their capability and their capacity to strike the homeland, either, kinetically or non-kinetically, at a rate far exceeding the pace seen just a few years ago," said Guillot.



Of course, you don't reach this level of command shying away from big challenges and Guillot said he is more than ready to give his full effort, leading the men and women on base as they defend our nation.



"We owe the American and Canadian citizens that depend on us a relentless, disciplined approach to defending our homeland, in all domains, from all avenues of approach, against all who intend us harm. delivering that defense in today's challenging environment is our no-fail mission, and I'm honored to join the team of men and women of NORAD and Northcom conducting that mission," said Guillot.



On a personal note, Guillot said he and his family are excited to return to Colorado Springs. It's a city he grew to love while attending the Air Force Academy.