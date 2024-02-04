Taylor Swift makes Grammy history with fourth album of the year win for ‘Midnights’

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Taylor Swift won the album of the year Grammy on Sunday for her 2022 album “Midnights,” becoming the artist with the most wins in the coveted category with four.

Prior to her win of the coveted award, Swift was tied with Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder and Paul Simon, who along with her all previously won album of the year three times. She took home golden gramophones for album of the year in 2009 for “Fearless,” 2015 for “1989” and 2021 for “Folklore.”

After a stunned and overjoyed Swift accepted the award on Sunday from surprise presenter Celine Dion, she said, “I would love to tell you that this is the best moment in my life but I feel this happy when I finish a song or when I crack the code to a bridge that I love.”

“For me the award is the work. All I want to do is keep being able to do this. I love it so much. It makes me so happy.”

Swift also thanked producer Jack Antonoff, who she described as one of her “best friends” and a “once in a generation producer.” The duo collaborated on “Midnights,” and a number of Swift’s previous albums.

She also thanked singer Lana Del Rey, who collaborated with Swift on “Snow on the Beach” off the album.

“I think she’s a legacy artist, a legend in her prime right now,” Swift said of Del Rey.

The “Style” singer is also tied with Barbra Streisand for the most all-time nominations by a female artist in the album of the year category, with six nominations total.

The win caps off an already eventful night for Swift, who announced earlier in the ceremony that she’s releasing her 11th studio album “The Tortured Poets Department” in April.

“Midnights” debuted to massive success in October 2022 when Swift claimed all top ten slots of the Billboard Hot 100 at the same time with tracks from the album, according to the music charting website at the time.

Swift’s six Grammy nominations this year included album of the year, song of the year, record of the year, pop solo performance, pop duo/group performance and pop vocal album.

Earlier in the night, she won best pop vocal album for “Midnights” as well.

