Millions of dollars awarded to repurpose abandoned properties

By James Felton

Click here for updates on this story

MONITOR TWP., Michigan (WNEM) — $87 million in funding is being used to repurpose abandoned properties and sites across the state, and some of that money is going to have an impact in mid-Michigan.

More than $4 million will be headed to Monitor Township, something that has Township Supervisor Terry Spencer thrilled.

“I was pretty excited to hear the news,” Spencer said. “It’s been a long talked about project.”

Most of the more than $4 million dedicated to the township will be used to get a sanitary sewer in that area.

“This is an area that’s labeled for future growth of our township,” said Spencer. “Obviously, with being in the proximity of I-75 and Wilder Road, there’s a lot of potential for future housing, economic growth, businesses.”

Besides the $4 million plus going to Monitor Township, the Flint Commerce Center, formerly Buick City, is getting $5.9 million. The Oscoda Wurtsmith Airport Authority will receive $500,000, and a site on Parmenter Road in Corunna has been granted $435,000.

Tyler Rossmaessler is the executive director of the Flint and Genesee Economic Alliance. He said the money earmarked for the Flint Commerce Center will be used to relocate and rebuild a five foot sewer drain on the site.

“It gets the site that much closer to being ready, and that much more ready for a customer, a user,” Rossmaessler explained. “The redevelopment of brownfields is incredibly important to the state of Michigan and specifically felt here in the Flint area. Beyond that, the availability to have sites that are ready, that we can market to prospective companies looking to move to town is really important to our job.”

Meanwhile, Monitor Township Supervisor Spencer said he’s feeling optimistic the investment will pay big dividends.

“A township with limited resources, this is a significant step forward,” Spencer said. “This will go a long way in making this area competitive not only for Monitor Township, but also for neighboring communities as well.”

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation received more than 70 applications totaling $420 million in requested funding, more than four times than what it allocated. The corporation said it highlights the need across the state.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.