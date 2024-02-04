How to watch the 2024 Grammy Awards

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Music’s biggest night is upon us.

At Sunday’s 66th annual Grammy Awards, nominees SZA and Taylor Swift are poised for significant wins, while the stage is set for some legendary performances. Tracy Chapman will return to the Grammys to sing “Fast Car” with Luke Combs, a song she closed the ceremony with in `1989. Joni Mitchell, meanwhile, is set to perform at the Grammys for the first time.

Here’s what to know for the listening party of the year.

The host

Comedian and former host of “The Daily Show” Trevor Noah is returning to helm the ceremony for the fourth time.

This year, Noah is also a Grammy nominee for best comedy album. He’s joined in the category with fellow nominees Dave Chappelle, Wanda Sykes, Chris Rock and Sarah Silverman.

“I’m nominated alongside my heroes,” Noah recently told The Hollywood Reporter. “When I was thinking of [doing] comedy, Dave Chappelle was already an accomplished comedian. When I was thinking of starting to maybe tell somebody a joke, Chris Rock was already one of the biggest comedians in the world, and the same goes for Wanda Sykes. So I have never been somebody who is in a rush to win or to be thought of as the best at anything. I’m really, really, really not even saying this just to be humble or anything. I’m really happy and grateful to just be in that company.”

Noah said he is prepping for the Grammys by listening to the music of the nominated artists and scheduled performers.

The nominees

SZA has nine nominations this weekend for her album “SOS,” making her the top nominee. If she wins album of the year, SZA would become the first Black woman to win the award in 25 years. The last album by a Black woman to win the prize was “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” in 1999.

Taylor Swift could also have some notable wins. If her “Midnights” wins album of the year, she will become the first artist to win the category four times. Other nominees include Olivia Rodrigo, boygenius, Jon Batiste, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish and Victoria Monét.

See the full list of contenders here.

New categories

Best African music performance, best alternative jazz album and best pop dance recording are three new categories being introduced this year. Many of the nominated artists, including Burna Boy and Tyla, however, are already familiar voices who have created music you’ve likely been moving to for a long while.

The presenters

With more than 90 categories to go through, the Grammys know to sprinkle in some star power over the course of event to keep us watching. Meryl Streep (Grammy nominated for best audio book/storytelling recording), Lenny Kravitz, Christina Aguilera, Lionel Richie, Mark Ronson, Maluma, Samara Joy, Taylor Tomlinson and Oprah Winfrey are all expected to take the stage to present golden gramophones.

The performers

U2, SZA, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, Travis Scott, Burna Boy, Billy Joel and more will join the previously mentioned performers.

Tune-in, stream and sit back

The show airs live on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. PT on CBS. It will also stream on Paramount+.

Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers can stream in real time, while basic subscribers can watch the day after it airs live.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.