In a matchup of two of the best teams in Southern Colorado, the Doherty Spartans secured an impressive 71-55 win over Palmer on Saturday night.

James Pulliam scored the first 11 points for the Spartans, and finished with 24.

Alijah Mack led Doherty with 26 points.

Jackson Weber scored 16 for Palmer, but it was not enough as the Terrors lost for just the third time this season.

Doherty improves to 13-5.

Palmer falls to 16-3.