Shifting traffic in Monument impacting student drop-off and pick-up hours

MONUMENT, Co. (KRDO) -- Traffic will be shifting along Highway 105 for utility work starting on Feb. 2, 2024. This is an ongoing project in Monument that will last through 2025.

The alignment is expected to be completed next week on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, before morning rush hour though all work is weather-dependent and subject to change. Construction crews since Monument Academy is in the area there will likely be delays during student drop-off and pick-up hours.

Drivers are being advised to use alternative routes or completely avoid the area during these times:

Mon-Thurs:

7-8:30 AM

2:45-4 PM

Fridays:

7-8:30 AM

11:30-1 PM