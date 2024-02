COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) is asking for the community's help as dog adoptions are sorely needed.

The HSPPR said they are currently caring for 215 dogs at their shelter. On Thursday alone, 54 new dogs came into the shelter.

The Colorado Springs shelter is also down 30+ kennels.

For more information, visit hsppr.org.