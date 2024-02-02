FDA panel to examine ways to better evaluate pulse oximeters for skin color bias

By Jacqueline Howard, CNN

(CNN) — The longstanding problem of pulse oximeters providing less-accurate readings for people with dark skin tones is getting another look from a panel of experts for the US Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA’s Anesthesiology and Respiratory Therapy Devices Panel of the Medical Devices Advisory Committee is meeting Friday to review ways to better evaluate the accuracy and performance of pulse oximeters in patients with darker skin.

Pulse oximeters are fingertip clamps that send light beams through your finger to estimate the oxygen saturation of your blood and your pulse rate. Ongoing research has found that if these electronic devices are not calibrated for darker skin tones, the pigmentation could affect how that light is absorbed by their sensors, leading to inaccurate oxygen readings.

Because the general public uses these devices to check their oxygen levels, the FDA panel is expected to focus on how to ensure that pulse oximeters are performing accurately for all skin tones before they hit the market.

“The general function of the Committee is to provide advice and recommendations to FDA on regulatory issues,” according to the FDA’s meeting information. “The Committee will discuss an approach to improve the quality of premarket studies and associated methods used to evaluate the performance of pulse oximeters submitted for premarket review, taking into consideration a patient’s skin pigmentation, and patient-reported race and ethnicity.”

The pulse oximeter was invented in 1974, and a growing body of research — dating to the 1980s — shows that flawed readings among Black and brown patients can be a real and life-threatening issue in medical care.

These devices became more widely used during the Covid-19 pandemic, putting a spotlight on the racial disparities in the accuracy of pulse oximeter readings, said Dr. Dionne Ibekie, an anesthesiologist in central Illinois who is not involved with the FDA panel meeting.

“I will admit, as an anesthesiologist, I and many of my medical colleagues were minimally aware of this discrepancy. It wasn’t something really emphasized in training or medical school. So I was shocked, but not surprised to learn about this pulse ox discrepancy,” Ibekie, who has talked about racial disparities in medicine on her podcast “The Ivy Drip,” wrote in an email Thursday.

She was not surprised, she said, because these devices — similar to many standards of care that are developed in medicine — are based on research that historically did not involve diverse groups of people.

“That standard is then applied to all people as a one-size-fits-all, but time and again, we have seen in medicine that this approach leads to poor outcomes for certain groups, especially Black patients,” Ibekie said.

“We need to address the root and work harder to conduct research with patients that represent our populations as a whole,” she said. “I’m happy the FDA is having a panel because my hope is that it leads to new practice guidelines and the development of new devices that are better suited for all patient groups.”

One study on flawed pulse oximeter readings, published in 2022, found that among more than 3,000 hospitalized patients receiving intensive care, those who were Asian, Black and Hispanic received less supplemental oxygen than White patients, and that was associated with differences in their pulse oximeter readings.

“Medical devices are typically developed in rich countries with white, fit individuals as test subjects,” the study’s senior author, Dr. Leo Anthony Celi, clinical research director and principal research scientist at the MIT Laboratory for Computational Physiology and a principal research scientist at the MIT Institute for Medical Engineering and Science, said in a news release at the time.

“Drugs are evaluated through clinical trials that disproportionately enroll white individuals. Genomics data overwhelmingly come from individuals of European descent,” Celi said. “It is therefore not surprising that we observe disparities in outcomes across demographics, with poorer outcomes among those who were not included in the design of health care.”

Another paper published in 2022 found that Black patients had higher odds than White patients of having low blood oxygen noted in their blood-drawn readings but not detected by pulse oximetry.

A separate study of about 7,000 Covid-19 patients, also published in 2022, found that compared with White patients, pulse oximetry overestimated oxygen levels in the blood by an average of 1.7% among Asian patients, 1.2% among Black patients and 1.1% among Hispanic patients. That overestimation may have contributed to an unrecognized or delayed recognition of someone’s eligibility to receive certain Covid-19 therapies.

“We know that Black and brown people were disproportionately affected by the pandemic, with Black people accounting for a larger percentage of morbidity and mortality,” Ibekie said.

“The driving assumption was that this was due mainly because of social determinants of health such as environmental racism, lack of access to care, and lower employment status to name a few,” she said. “Social determinants absolutely do have an impact on health outcomes in Black and brown populations, including with Covid-19. However, the pandemic made the medical community look a little further into the cause of disparity in outcomes and focus more on the bias of the pulse ox.”

