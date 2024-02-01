Heather Graham being sworn in as the new Mayor of Pueblo

PUEBLO, Co. (KRDO) -- Heather Graham, the new mayor-elect of the steel city, is being sworn in on Feb 1, 2024. It comes after she pulled in nearly 63% of the city's vote, against incumbent mayor Nick Gradisar who finished with just 38%.

Graham's swearing-in ceremony is being held at noon and everyone is invited to the event. She'll be sworn in just outside of city hall, in the south-facing parking next to the riverwalk. Guests should note businesses along that riverwalk will be closed in light of the ceremony.

They’re also encouraged to park on the main street garage near the Pueblo Convention Center or the other main street garage near the Pueblo Police Department.