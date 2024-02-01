A section of I-25 in Colorado Springs is back open following a four-vehicle car accident

COLORADO SPRINGS, Co. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police were called out to a crash along I-25 and Fillmore Street around 8:45 last night on Jan. 31, 2024. Officers say the crash involved four vehicles and that three people were transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The scene spanned across all lanes of traffic causing the interstate to be diverted at the Fillmore off-ramp for several hours. Police say they're continuing to investigate the incident but one driver was arrested.

The cause of the accident has not been released at this time but speed and impairment are believed to be factors in the crash. This is a developing story that we will update when more information is available.