COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) and the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) are responding to a traffic accident on Southbound Powers Blvd.

CSPD says that all lanes are closed at Dublin.

CSFD says that a car fire has been reported.

CSFD and CSPD are asking drivers to avoid the area and say that traffic is impacted.