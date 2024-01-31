Man accused of beheading father & posting video to YouTube once lived in Colorado Springs

LEBANON COUNTY, PA (KRDO) - A man making headlines across the country this week for allegedly decapitating his father and then posting a video to YouTube in which he shows his father's head once called Colorado Springs home.

The alleged crime happened in Middletown Township, Pennsylvania on Tuesday, Jan. 30, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

The Middletown Township Police Department confirmed to KRDO that the man, identified as 32-year-old Justin Mohn, recently lived in Colorado Springs before moving back to Pennsylvania where he lived with his parents.

According to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office, Mohn killed his father inside their home on Tuesday and then posted a video to YouTube of himself holding his father's decapitated head. When officers arrived at the home, they found the decapitated father in a bathroom surrounded by a large amount of blood. A large knife and machete were located in a bathtub in the room, the DA's office said. The decapitated head was found inside of a plastic bag, which was inside of a cooking pot in an adjacent room. Justin Mohn was not at the scene when police arrived, the DA's office said.

The victim was later identified as 68-year-old Michael F. Mohn, who lived at the home with his wife and adult son.

According to the DA's Office, police later learned about a 14-minute video that was posted to YouTube, which showed Justin Mohn wearing the same style of rubber gloves that were also found at the crime scene. The DA's Office said Justin Mohn can be seen in the videos picking up his father's decapitated head and identifying him by name and as his father.

Justin Mohn was stopped several hours later and taken into custody by the Fort Indiantown Gap Police Department, approximately a half hour away from Middletown Township.