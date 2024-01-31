House passes bill to enhance child tax credit, revive key tax breaks for businesses

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has passed a roughly $79 billion tax cut package expanding the child tax credit for millions of families and restoring three key tax breaks for businesses. Prospects for the measure becoming law are still uncertain, but for a House that has struggled to get bills of consequence over the finish line and signed into law, the tax legislation could represent a rare breakthrough. The bill passed by a vote of 357-70. Speaker Mike Johnson threw his support behind the bill on Wednesday morning, calling it important legislation that would would revive “conservative pro-growth tax reform.”

