Teen accused of planning multiple Colo. Springs school shootings sentenced to 6 years in prison

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A former Academy District 20 student faces six years in prison after her sister called law enforcement in and tipped them off to her plans to carry out mass shootings at three D20 schools and churches.

William Whitworth, 19, who identifies as "Lily," was previously arrested back in April of 2023, after Elbert County deputies said they found a manifesto that named several D20 schools as potential targets.

In November of 2023, she pleaded guilty to assault in the second degree, a charge that was added to her list of charges as the result of the plea agreement offered by the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Tuesday's sentence, handed down by 18th Judicial District Judge Theresa Slade, could have been one of three options: probation, community corrections, or prison.

Slade weighed several factors including the arguments by the prosecution for prison time and the defense's argument for probation or community corrections. Additionally, she took into consideration what judges are mandated to focus on during criminal sentencing, including community safety, risk of recidivism, and rehabilitation for the Whitworth.

Eventually, Slade landed on a six-year prison sentence, one she said is in an effort to "never have this happen again."

"We have a community of victims in Colorado Springs District 20. Parents, children, staff, teachers, I think they all have been impacted dramatically by this. And I think anything less than a Department of Corrections sentence would just not be appropriate considering the magnitude of the planning and the efforts made," Chief Deputy District Attorney for the 18th Judicial District Attorney's office, Eva Wilson said.

Court documents show that this charge is related to Whitworth's intent to cause injury to students and/or staff at Timberview Middle School using a deadly weapon, namely an explosive device.

Whitworth's multiple counts of attempted murder were dismissed as a part of the plea agreement. Her guilty plea includes a stipulation that Whitworth committed an extreme-risk crime with a deadly weapon.

Whitworth was awarded 306 days credit for time served and mandatory three years parole. It is entirely possible Whitworth does not spend the next six years in prison.

She could be parole eligible, factoring in credit for time served, earned and good time, and the offense she pleaded guilty to, in as little as three years.