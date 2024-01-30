Hunter Biden’s lawyers press for dismissal of gun charges by arguing they are politically motivated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hunter Biden has again asked a judge to dismiss the federal gun case against him, arguing it is politically motivated and key evidence was tested after charges were filed. Hunter Biden’s defense attorney says in court documents that cocaine residue found on the pouch the president’s son used to hold his gun was only identified last year after he was indicted. They argue the timeline indicates prosecutors sought to bolster a “selective prosecution.” Prosecutors have denied any political motivation. Hunter Biden has pleaded not guilty to lying about his drug use when he bought a gun in October 2018. He is also facing tax charges in Los Angeles.

