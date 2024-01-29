Pueblo Convention Center and Memorial Hall breaks attendance and revenue records, stimulating local economy

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -The Pueblo Convention Center achieved its most successful financial year ever this past year. The general manager of both the convention center and memorial hall said it has become a hub for cultural and professional gatherings in the region.

The Pueblo Convention Center has reported gross revenue of $2,838,189 for 2023, eclipsing the previous record held in 2022 by $480,000. Attendance figures have similarly set records, with over 50,000 guests, marking a 3,000-person increase over 2022, according to general manager, Kevin Ortiz.



In the year 2023, Ortiz said the Convention Center hosted over 270 events. The event roster included 21 conventions, 4 trade shows, 9 consumer shows, 23 special events, 116 meetings/conferences, 92 banquets and weddings, and 3 self-promoted events.

The Convention Center's ability to attract out-of-town guests also significantly boosted the local

lodging sector, with 5,200 hotel room nights reported in 2023, an approximate 1,000-room

increase from the prior year. Ortiz said the figure reported by only one major hotel, suggests a greater unreported contribution to the local economy, with an estimated 20 to 25% of room stays not captured in these statistics.

"I truly believe that the events that take place, both at the Convention Center and Memorial Hall, have a major impact on our community specifically people staying in hotel rooms and, you know, venturing out in the downtown area, whether it's tech, checking out different shops that we have or eating in different restaurants, it really provides a jolt into their businesses," said Ortiz.



Leaders at the Convention said yearly capital improvements have been integral to this success, with substantial investments made by Pueblo Urban Renewal for capital improvement projects, including new outdoor digital signage, internal way-finding signage, updated audio-visual equipment, and refreshed venue furniture enhancing the guest experience.

Pueblo Memorial Hall reported its own record breaking year. The Hall generated $1.3 million in gross revenue, a remarkable $675,000 increase from 2022. This impressive fiscal performance represents the best financial year since its 2014 remodel. The venue's attraction was evident with over 32,000 paid tickets and more than 44,000 total attendees.

To learn more about events at the Pueblo Convention Center, click here. To get more information about events taking place at Memorial Hall, click here.



