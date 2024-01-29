Martin Short shuts down speculation he and Meryl Streep are dating

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — No, Martin Short and Meryl Streep are not dating.

So says Short, who has addressed the speculation that he and his recent “Only Murders in the Building” costar are a couple.

During an appearance on “Club Random with Bill Maher” streamed on Sunday, the host joked about Short and Streep being a “power couple.”

“We’re not a couple, we are just very close friends,” Short said.

Streep portrayed Loretta Durkin on “Only Murders in the Building.” The Hulu series stars Short, Steve Martin and Selena Gomez.

Maher responded that they should date “because there’s nothing more powerful in Hollywood than a power couple.”

There was chatter that Short and Streep may have been romantically involved after footage of them at the Golden Glove Awards in January showed them looking friendly.

Short has been a widower since his wife Nancy Dolman died of ovarian cancer in 2010. A representative for Streep confirmed last year that she and her husband of 45 years, Don Gummer, have been separated for years.

