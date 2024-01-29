Family of Colorado Springs high school student killed in hit & run still desperate for answers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Nearing the one-year anniversary of his death, the family of Joseph "Jojo" Wright is still desperate for answers after the 18-year-old Falcon High School student was killed in a hit-and-run crash last February.

The crash, which happened on the night of Feb. 1, 2023, occurred near the intersection of Constitution Ave and Waynoka Pl in Colorado Springs. Colorado State Patrol (CSP) says the driver of a gray-colored F-250 collided with Wright in the intersection before fleeing the scene. For the last year, they have been diligently trying to find the driver, but have been unsuccessful.

The accident happened close to a local Sonic, which captured surveillance video of the driver in question and his F-250 driving in and out of the drive-thru. CSP released this security camera video in hopes that someone can identify the gray truck, and potentially its owner.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HkFPD78MsL8 Via Colorado State Patrol

"It really makes me doubt humanity because how like, I don't understand how you're still out there just living and Jo's not," Wright's mother, Cody Ilett said.

Ilett, in addition to friends and family, have been grieving the loss of Wright every single day since he's been gone, taken from them far too soon.

Joseph Wright

"He did great things before he died. He left an imprint here that is unmatched," Ilett said. "He's missed greatly by everybody."

Wright was a soon-to-be graduating senior at Falcon High School when his life was taken. He was heavily involved in ROTC and leaves behind two sisters, his mom and dad, grandparents, cousins, and friends.

Ilett says Colorado State Patrol has informed her they've had leads in the case, but none of them have resulted in an arrest for the person responsible for hitting and killing Wright. Ilett is convinced there is someone out there who knows the person who hit her son and is remaining quiet in the face of her, and her family's grief.

"There are signs. There has to be somebody out there that knows something. I mean, you probably have kids. What if it was your kid? What if he did that to your kid? Would you have turned him in? Absolutely, you would have," Ilett said.

KRDO13 Investigates reached out to Colorado State Patrol for an update on their investigation. At the time of publication, a spokesperson was working to get more information from their lead investigator. We will update this article when they get back to us.

If you know who is responsible for this hit-and-run fatality, you are urged to call the Colorado State Patrol at 719-544-2424.