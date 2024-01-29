Colorado Springs Fire Department celebrates 130 years of serving the community

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Today, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is celebrating its inception.

According to CSFD, on January 29, 1894 city council voted to organize a paid fire department for the City of Colorado Springs. At that time, the department was called the "Colorado Springs Hook and Ladder Company."

According to CSFD,

-There are currently 517 sworn firefighters working in the department.

-There are 106 civilians within the department that serve the Division of the Fire Marshal, Division of Community and Public Health, Medical Division, and administrative roles.

-CSFD currently has 24 fire stations that are staffed 24 hours per day, seven days per week.

- CSFD has 24 fire engines and six fire trucks.

-CSFD responds to about 80,000 calls for service a year, 80% of which are medical in nature.

Happy birthday, CSFD!