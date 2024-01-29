A section of road off of South Academy Blvd. is closed due to construction

COLORADO SPRINGS, Co. (KRDO) -- A full closure off Jet Wing Drive and South Academy Boulevard is now in place, two weeks after it was originally supposed to begin.

Both directions of South Academy Boulevard traffic on the western portion is closed. Traffic is rerouted north to Hancock Expressway to access South Academy. There is no word right now as to when that will reopen. Travel lanes have been temporarily realigned along Jet Wing Drive and Chelton Road.

Access to businesses on the east side could be limited during construction operations. Drivers are asked to use Astrozon Boulevard if it is closed. Drivers are also being reminded to drive at the recommended speed limit and be extra cautious for crews working in the area.

