Todd Helton returns to Colorado

For the first time since being named to the Baseball Hall of Fame, Todd Helton celebrated with Rockies fans in Colorado.

Helton was honored at the Rockies fan fest at 4:17 on Saturday. As in, For number 17 - Helton's number.

The newly minted hall of famer hasn't soaked all of it in yet.

"Once I retired, people said, 'We'll see you in the Hall of Fame,'" Helton said. "I was nice and cordial with them. But in the back of my mind, I thought, there's no way I can make the Hall of Fame just because it's such an exclusive club. So to be able to make it is it's very surreal."

Helton will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on July 21.