Skip to Content
News

Todd Helton returns to Colorado

By
Published 7:19 PM

For the first time since being named to the Baseball Hall of Fame, Todd Helton celebrated with Rockies fans in Colorado.

Helton was honored at the Rockies fan fest at 4:17 on Saturday. As in, For number 17 - Helton's number.

The newly minted hall of famer hasn't soaked all of it in yet.

"Once I retired, people said, 'We'll see you in the Hall of Fame,'" Helton said. "I was nice and cordial with them. But in the back of my mind, I thought, there's no way I can make the Hall of Fame just because it's such an exclusive club. So to be able to make it is it's very surreal."

Helton will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on July 21.

Article Topic Follows: News
Colorado
local news

Jump to comments ↓

Danny Mata

Danny Mata is a sports anchor/reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Danny here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content