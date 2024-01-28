UPDATE: Fire under control inside high-rise apartment building, started by tenants not opening fireplace flue

UPDATE (Sunday, Jan. 28): According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD), the fire was started by two occupants who did not open the flue after lighting the fireplace.

CSFD says no occupants where displaced, as other tenants were told to stay in place with their doors closed.

They say the tenants of the apartment that caught fire will be returning to the unit.

CSFD reports that smoke damage was only caused to the unit itself. No one was hospitalized.

UPDATE (Sunday, Jan. 28): The fire is now under control according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD).

CSFD says they are now checking for extension and ventilating the structure.

They says two individuals are in stable condition and are being evaluated for smoke inhalation.

Original story:

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department is currently working to put out a fire inside of a high-rise apartment building on the west side of Colorado Springs.

Crews responded to reports of the fire around 10:45 a.m. on Sunday at the Broadmoor Park Apartments, near the corner of Arcturus Drive and Skyway Boulevard.

A shelter in place is recommended to occupants for the time being.

