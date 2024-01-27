Rockies great Todd Helton still getting used to Hall of Fame selection

DENVER (AP) — Days after Todd Helton was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame, the slugging first baseman is still getting used to the idea. Helton says he never thought he would get into Cooperstown. The 50-year-old Helton spent his entire 17-year career with the Colorado Rockies, batting .316 with 369 homers and 1,406 RBIs. He was elected on the sixth try as voters warmed to statistics helped by the thin mile-high air of Denver’s Coors Field. Helton is the second Rockies player to make it to Cooperstown, joining Larry Walker.

