US ski star Mikaela Shiffrin hospitalized after crash

(CNN) — US skiing superstar Mikaela Shiffrin – the most successful skier of all time – was taken by ambulance to a local clinic following a crash in the women’s downhill event in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, on Friday.

The American was midway through her run when she lost control and flew into the nets surrounding the slope.

Shiffrin, 28, was seen limping away from the run, using her skis to support her as she made her exit surrounded by medical staff.

The US Ski & Snowboard Team posted an update to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Shiffrin’s health.

“Mikaela Shiffrin was taken by ambulance to the clinic in Cortina and is being evaluated for a left leg injury. Initial analysis shows the ACL and PCL seem intact. Further details to come,” the team posted.

Shiffrin responded to the post, saying, “Thank you all for your support,” as well as congratulating the rest of her teammates for their success.

CNN has reached out to representatives of Shiffrin for comment.

The incident comes after Shiffrin’s partner, Norwegian skier Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, suffered a “brutal” full-speed crash at a World Cup event earlier in January.

Medics saw to Kilde before he was airlifted off the slope by helicopter. Shiffrin had rushed to his side at hospital and was with him when he woke up from surgery.

