UN agency fires staff members allegedly involved in October 7 attacks

By Hira Humayun, CNN

(CNN) — The United Nations Relief and Works Agency is “immediately” terminating the contracts of UNRWA staff members allegedly involved in the October 7 attacks on Israel, Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said.

Lazzarini said Israeli authorities provided the UN’s agency for Palestine refugees “with information” alleging several UNRWA employees participated in Hamas’ murderous rampage into southern Israel, when the militant group killed at least 1,200 people and abducted more than 250 others.

An investigation is being launched into the alleged involvement of the employees and those involved will be held accountable “including through criminal prosecution,” added Lazzarini. The commissioner-general said he made the decision in order to protect the agency’s ability to deliver humanitarian aid.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.