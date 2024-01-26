Sharon Stone wants 2024 to be her year of love

By Amy Woodyatt, CNN

(CNN) — Sharon Stone is opening up about her dating life – and 2024 could be a good year for it.

“I’d be absolutely ecstatic to have a relationship… It’s just that I spend so much of my time painting, the guy’s probably gonna (have to) pop out of the woodwork. But that may very well happen,” the Golden Globe-winning actress told The Times of London in an interview published Friday.

Stone, who became a ’90s icon thanks to her roles in movies like “Casino” and “Basic Instinct,” said she has tried online dating, but with mixed results, coming into contact with someone who was a convicted felon and “a heroin addict who’s clearly 20,000 heroin injections later than the picture he sent me.”

The actress has been clear she is looking for a meaningful relationship and a “connection,” saying: “I didn’t want to just go on Tinder and f*** somebody. Do you know what I mean? It’s so easy to f*** somebody. You don’t have to go on Tinder; you go to f***ing Coffee Bean. It’s not hard.”

She said she did have some success with online dating, and was speaking to two men during the Covid-19 pandemic, though they never met in person.

“I was almost like a therapist. One whose wife told him she wanted a divorce and they had two little kids. He was struggling to process it,” she explained.

“And (the other) had broken up with his girlfriend. She had gotten pregnant and instead of marrying, she got an abortion… He was still very much in love with her and I helped him process it. It was really rewarding for both of us. I don’t know how to explain it.”

This wasn’t Stone’s first foray into dating apps. In 2019, the actress revealed she was bumped from the dating site Bumble because other users had reported her profile, not believing it to be genuine.

“I went on the @bumble dating sight (sic) and they closed my account,” she wrote in a Twitter post.

Stone said other users thought the profile “couldn’t possibly be me!!”

She added: “Hey @bumble, is being me exclusionary? Don’t shut me out of the hive.”

In 1984, Stone married producer Michael Greenburg, but the pair split three years later.

Her second marriage, to journalist Phil Bronstein, lasted from 1998 until 2004.

In a 2018 interview with Grazia magazine, Stone said she has high expectations of the men in her life.

“I was just not that girl who was told that a man would define me,” she explained. “I was told that if I wanted to have a man in my life, it wouldn’t be an arrangement, it would be an actual partnership. And those are hard to find.”

