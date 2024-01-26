Report: Envelope of balloon in deadly crash deflated shortly after skydivers jumped in Eloy

By David Baker

ELOY, Arizona (KPHO) — A new preliminary report released on Thursday says the balloon’s envelope deflated and then crashed to the ground in Eloy, killing four people earlier this month.

The report from the National Transportation Safety Board said the Kubicek BB85Z balloon’s envelope also had burn damage. The sewn rim tape near the top of the envelope was “frayed,” the NTSB said, and several of the panels were damaged.

On Jan. 14, 13 people went up in the balloon around 6:30 a.m. After about 35 miles, the balloon made it to 10,000 feet, and all eight skydivers jumped in small groups as planned, investigators said in the report. Four people and the pilot remained in the basket. A few minutes later, witnesses said the balloon was heading fast toward the ground. The NTSB said the deflated envelope was seen on multiple cellphone videos. The burner flame was still going in the videos.

The report said the basket was still upright when it hit the ground, and the envelope remained attached to the basket. The NTSB report said there was minimal wind, only 4 knots.

The balloon crashed about 18 miles from where the balloon launched, killing the pilot, Cornelius van der Walt, and three passengers, Chayton Wiescholek, Kaitlynn Bartrom, and Atahan Kiliccote, all from out of state. The other passenger had serious injuries.

A full report on the crash will take at least a year.

