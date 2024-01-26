Skip to Content
Pueblo PD trying to identify aggravated robbery suspect

Published 12:40 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking the public for help in identifying an aggravated robbery suspect.

The PPD said the person seen above committed aggravated robbery at the south side Lowes on January. 14.

If you have any information on the identity of this individual, you are asked to contact the PPD at (719) 553-2936. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or http://pueblocrimestoppers.com.

Tyler Dumas

