Iowa man cited after shooting and injuring hunting partner in Baca County

SPRINGFIELD, Colo. (KRDO) - A 70-year-old man from Iowa was shot with a shotgun Thursday while hunting with two other people in Baca County.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), their investigation revealed that one of the hunters spotted a coyote, fired his shotgun, and missed. He then swung and fired again and inadvertently hit the victim.

CPW said the victim suffered pellet wounds and it did not appear his injuries were serious. He was still taken to a nearby hospital and then flown to Colorado Springs for further examination. He was treated and released, the agency said.

According to CPW, the man who pulled the trigger, identified as 48-year-old Matthew Mullenix, received a summons for careless hunting, an unclassified misdemeanor punished by a fine ranging from $100 to $1,000. The charge also carries an assessment of 20 hunting license suspension points against the hunter and requires a mandatory court appearance.

“This is a classic example of failure to maintain ‘zone of fire’ awareness,” said Todd Marriott, CPW area wildlife manager based in Lamar. “Hunters must always know where their target is and where the rest of their party is at all times.