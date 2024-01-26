Girl Scouts holding a bilingual path program in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Co. (KRDO) -- Girl Scouts of Colorado are partnering with US Bank to create the first bilingual patch program. The goal is to reach Spanish-speaking communities while helping young girls get excited about entrepreneurship.

Two patch workshops are being held on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. One in Colorado Springs at the Goodwill on Garden of the Gods Road and another at the Girl Scout Dream Lab in Denver, which is at 63 North Quebec St. Those workshops will be from 10 a.m. to 2:30 pm.

The scouts will be learning financial-based skills like spending habits, money-making in the business industry, and how to track their earnings.

