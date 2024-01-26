Fort Carson soldier arrested after allegations he assaulted and pointed a gun at a women

SALIDA, Colo. (KRDO) - A Fort Cason soldier has been arrested after a domestic violence (DV) incident unfolded in Salida, according to the Salida Police Department (SPD).

SPD says that on Jan. 21, they responded to a Hampton Inn located on E. Hwy 50 and located the suspect, identified as Kye Davila, and the victim. Officers then separated the two.

According to court documents, the victim told police that she was staying at the hotel and that Davila was visiting her but that he worked in Colorado Springs.

A Fort Carson spokesperson says that Sgt. Kye L. Davila, a 24-year-old, is a Soldier assigned to the 4th Division Sustainment Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, at Fort Carson. He is active duty and has served for over 5 years. His military record includes several awards.

Court documents detail that the victim and Davila got into an argument in the hotel after she said she saw texts from another girl on his phone. She told police that when she asked Davila about the messages he began yelling at her and called her a "whore" and a "slut." She then said that Davila had her phone and keys in his hand and that she asked for them back. She also says that she told Davila to calm down and he then shoved her three times and grabbed her arm. After this, she says that he threw her phone at her and it hit the bed she was standing in front of.

Court documents say that Davila then went to leave the hotel with her keys and without returning the victim's property that was in his truck. She followed him to the truck and got in. She said that Davila asked her twice to exit the vehicle and that when she didn't he got a gun from under the seat and pointed it at her while standing outside the truck. She claims that he then said, "If you don't get out of the truck I will shoot you." After Davila repeated this the victim believed it was a legitimate threat.

According to court documents, after the threat, Davila put the gun in the truck bed. The victim said she got the gun from the truck bed and then removed the magazine and cleared the chamber to make it safe since she believed that he would shoot her.

Court documents state that when officers spoke to Davila, he claimed that she was cheating on him and that there was a "struggle" over her phone when he tried to screenshot messages proving she was cheating. Davila also claims that she followed him to the parking lot and jumped in his truck, refusing to leave. He says he asked her to leave the truck multiple times and admits he pulled a gun out but denies pointing it at her or saying that he would shoot her.

SPD says that they arrested Davila on charges of Menacing, Harassment Strikes Shoves Kicks, and Domestic Violence. Police then booked him into jail on a no-bond hold.

His next court date is set for Feb. 21.