Falling behind on your heating or electric bills? Share your story with us

Published 12:52 PM

By Tami Luhby, CNN

(CNN) — Soaring prices for natural gas, electricity and home heating oil in recent years have resulted in a record number of Americans falling behind on their utility bills and applying for help from the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP.

Are you struggling to pay your utility bills? Share your situation by filling out the form below. You could be included in a future story.

