WATCH: Rep. Lauren Boebert will be at first debate for 4th Congressional District

FORT LUPTON, Colo. (KRDO) - A debate will be held for candidates running in the 4th and 8th Congressional Districts in Colorado.

The debate, hosted by the Republican Woman of Weld, will feature Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert who recently switched to run in the 4th Congressional District after representing the 3rd District. She won in the 3rd District by a very narrow margin in 2022.

The debate is expected to start at 6 p.m. and can be watched on the Republican Woman of Weld Facebook page linked above.