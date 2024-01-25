Sierra vs Mitchell
The Sierra Stallions knocked off the Mitchell Marauders by a score of 63-34.
Sierra improves to 11-5 with the win.
The Stallions have won nine of their last 11 games.
The Sierra Stallions knocked off the Mitchell Marauders by a score of 63-34.
Sierra improves to 11-5 with the win.
The Stallions have won nine of their last 11 games.
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.