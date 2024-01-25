Just 58 single-team players among 273 in Hall of Fame after addition of Todd Helton and Joe Mauer

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Todd Helton and Joe Mauer will become just the sixth pair of players inducted together into the Hall of Fame after spending their big league careers with one organization. There are no decisions for the Hall to make about the caps on the plaques of Helton, who spent 17 seasons with the Rockies, and Mauer, who played 15 seasons for the Minnesota Twins. The Hall will have decide what to do for Beltré after a career that included eight years with Texas, seven with the Los Angeles Dodgers, five with Seattle and one with Boston.

