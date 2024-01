COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Cimarron Hills Fire Department (CHFD) is responding to a crash at Powers and Palmer Park on the East side of Colorado Springs.

CHFD says that a vehicle hit a transformer. Traffic lights are out in all directions. Power in the area is also being affected.

Drivers should avoid the area and treat all dark intersections as 4-way stops.

Colorado Springs Utilities map of the outages

This is a developing story.