Colorado Springs Utilities: Financial assistance available for winter utility bills

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Many people are concerned about being able to pay their utility bills this month, especially after the sub-zero temperatures the city saw earlier this month. With that in mind, Colorado Springs Utilities offers to help with expensive heating bills.

After extremely cold temperatures in Colorado last week, people were forced to crank the heat, which means they will see an increase in their utility bills this month, and many worry they cannot afford it.

Colorado Springs Utilities expects a base rate increase of eight percent for people's bills this month. They estimate the average winter bill will be two-hundred seventy-seven dollars. That is thirty dollars more compared to the average monthly bill.

Customers who are worried about paying their bills might be eligible for "LEAP" or the Low-income Energy Assistance Program.

Customers can receive federal funding through that program to help low-income households with winter home heating costs.

Last year, over nine thousand Colorado Springs Utilities customer households received LEAP assistance, totaling more than five million dollars in winter heating bill assistance.

“I believe they had over 23,000 calls in general, and utility assistance was number one. So we know that there's a high need for assistance. We see the demand," says April Speak, an expert with Colorado Springs Utilities.

Eligible customers can apply for the LEAP program now and through April.

Colorado Springs Utilities also offers a program called 'Project COPE,' a year-round resource offering utility payment assistance.

For more information, visit csu.org.