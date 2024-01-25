Skip to Content
Celebrate the history of African American Aviators in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum
COLORADO SPRINGS, CCo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum (CSPM) and the Space Foundation Discovery Center are inviting the public to celebrate the history of Black aviators in the United States in honor of Black History Month.

The free event is set for Saturday, February 10 from 12-3 p.m. at the Hillside Community Senter located on S. Institute Street.

The Black Wings Family Day will offer STEM activities, food trucks, and a historical performance from Gigi Coleman. Gigi is the great-niece of the first African American Pilot, Bessie Coleman!

The event is free to the public but pre-registration is required. If you are interested in diving into our nation's aviation history, click here.

Ty Evans

