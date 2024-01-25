Biden family business associate had ‘no professional contact’ with Joe Biden, lawyer says

By Annie Grayer, CNN

House Republicans are interviewing a former business associate of Hunter and James Biden on Thursday who told Congress last year he had “no professional contact” with President Joe Biden, according to a letter obtained by CNN.

The letter is the latest example of a witness undercutting Republican allegations related to their impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

The committees conducting the investigation subpoenaed Mervyn Yan in November, claiming that he may know whether the president had been involved in his family’s business dealings, an unproven allegation that rests at the heart of their probe.

But Yan’s lawyer wrote to Congress in May that his client is a private citizen who never worked with the president.

“He is not a public official and he is not himself a valid target for inquiry. He has had no professional contact or communication with President Biden at any time,” Yan attorney Soumya Dayananda wrote to House Oversight Chairman James Comer, a Republican from Kentucky.

“Mr. Yan has no information about any alleged connection between President Biden and Hunter and Jim Biden’s business endeavors. He has no documents in his possession or information which demonstrate misconduct by President Biden,” Dayananda added.

Distancing Yan further from the Biden family, Dayananda wrote that Yan was “only tangentially related” to James and Hunter Biden.

Yan, who is affiliated with a Chinese-backed energy company, worked with the president’s son, Hunter, and James Biden, Joe Biden’s brother, on a joint venture that dissolved in 2018, when Joe Biden was not in office. Hunter Biden began to “investigate potential infrastructure projects” with the Chinese-backed energy company, CEFC, in 2015, when Joe Biden was vice president, according to the recent indictment against the president’s son.

A House Oversight Committee aide told CNN that Republican members of the panel are concerned about the veracity of the letter Yan’s attorney sent based on the facts and information obtained in the investigation and that is why Yan is being cross examined about claims contained in the letter.

Republicans have continued to dig in on Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings and have raised concerns about the transactions that came out of the joint venture with Yan.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

