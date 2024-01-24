Warrant issued for motorcyclist after video of 20-minute drive from Colorado Springs to Denver

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado State Patrol (CSP), in conjunction with the Dallas Police Department and the El Paso County District Attorney’s Office, has issued an arrest warrant for a motorcycle driver accused of driving from Garden of the Gods Rd. to the Denver metro area in 20-minutes and filming the ride.

CSP says that the drive exceeded speeds of 150 MPH during this drive.

According to CSP, the driver created a YouTube video, that went viral in September of 2023, intending to brag about his excessive speed from Colorado Springs to Denver. They say that this rider recorded and posted his journey between these two cities online, including his speed and complete disregard for his safety and those around him.

A one-minute clip of the motorcycle driving. Credit: CSP

CSP says that they were contacted by numerous drivers and online viewers.

CSP says that on September 28, 2023, a YouTuber known as Gixxer Brah but identified by police as 32-year-old Rendon Dietzmann from Texas, traveled on Interstate 25 from Garden of the Gods Road in Colorado Springs to the Denver metro area in 20 minutes with speeds over 150 miles per hour, squeezing through small gaps in between vehicles, traveling on the shoulder, and putting hundreds of people in jeopardy.

According to CSP, this YouTuber’s driving behavior is not unusual or out of the ordinary. Dietzmann has posted multiple videos from different parts of the country on his channel exhibiting similar driving actions.

“Illegal and reckless driving behavior will not be tolerated in Colorado,” stated Sergeant Troy Kessler, with the Colorado State Patrol’s Public Affairs Office. “We care too much for those traveling on our roadways to ignore the blatant disregard for the safety of others.”

CSP says that after a thorough investigation and coordination with the Dallas Police Department and the El Paso County District Attorney’s Office, the Colorado State Patrol has positively identified Rendon Dietzmann as the motorcycle rider that day, and an arrest warrant has been issued for the following charges:

Menacing - Placed Another Person in Fear of Imminent Serious Bodily Injury

Engaged in Speed Contest

Reckless Endangerment

Reckless Driving

Speeding 40 MPH over Prima Facie Limit

Engaged in Exhibition of Speed

Vehicle had no Number Plates Attached

In the first quarter of 2024, the Colorado State Patrol is dedicating its proactive education efforts, the Keep Your Cool campaign, to focus on speed/aggressive drivers.

“This is an extreme example, but sadly a real one,” Kessler stated. “If you drive like this, you can expect to be arrested when you are located. This is the best outcome for a person who drives violently since the smallest mistake could result in his death or that of an innocent person in the area. We simply have “NO TOLERANCE” towards someone who so blatantly disregards the well-being of the community.”