Tennessee Titans appoint Brian Callahan as head coach

By Wayne Sterling and Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — The Tennessee Titans have appointed Brian Callahan as the franchise’s head coach, the team announced Wednesday.

Since 2019, Callahan had been the Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator. At the Titans, he will replace Mike Vrabel, who was fired earlier this month after six seasons with the organization.

“Brian has a track record of success and a range of experience that has prepared him for this opportunity,” Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a statement.

“His football knowledge and his enthusiasm for the game really stand out, and beyond that, we think his ability to lead will make him the ideal fit for our franchise.

“If you look at his history, Brian has been a part of a Super Bowl winning team (Denver, 2015) and another team that advanced to the Super Bowl (Cincinnati, 2021),” added Strunk.

“He’s worked in a variety of dynamic offenses with top-flight quarterbacks. At each step of his career, he’s shown the flexibility and intelligence to make an impact.”

Callahan, 39, takes over a team that finished 6-11 this past season and missed the playoffs for the second straight year. The Titans hold the seventh selection in April’s 2024 NFL draft.

Tennessee is scheduled to introduce Callahan at a media conference on Thursday afternoon.

Earlier this month, the New England Patriots named its former player and coach Jerod Mayo as the successor to Bill Belichick.

The 71-year-old Belichick, who spent 24 seasons and won six Super Bowl titles during his time in Massachusetts, left the Patriots by mutual agreement following a 4-13 season.

Last week the Las Vegas Raiders hired Antonio Pierce as its new head coach after a successful stint as interim head coach to close out last season, finishing with a record of 5-4 in his nine games in charge.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.