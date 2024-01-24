Ohio bans gender-affirming care and restricts transgender athletes despite GOP governor’s veto

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Republican-dominated Ohio Senate has voted to override GOP Gov. Mike DeWine’s veto of legislation banning gender-affirming care for minors. The legislation also restricts transgender women’s and girls’ participation on sports teams. Since the Republican-majority Ohio House already voted to override the veto, the law will take effect in roughly 90 days from Wednesday’s vote. DeWine vetoed the bill last year, but signed an executive order banning gender-affirming surgeries for anyone under 18, even though medical professionals say the procedures aren’t happening. Over 20 states have enacted similar bans, many of which are facing legal challenges or have been blocked by judges.

By SAMANTHA HENDRICKSON Associated Press/Report for America

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.