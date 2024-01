SEATTLE (AP) — J’Vonne Hadley scored a career-high 24 points and Eddie Lampkin Jr. recorded a double-double and Colorado won its fourth straight game beating Washington 98-81. Keion Brooks Jr. led Washington with 22 points. Colorado led for the rest of the game after Simpson made three foul shots to make it 21-19 with 9:02 left in the first half. The Buffs led 50-41 at halftime.

