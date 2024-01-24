Colorado Springs Airport ends year with highest traffic numbers in over two decades

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to the Colorado Springs Airport (COS), a total of 1,179,108 passengers traveled through COS. This is the highest number of enplanements the airport has experienced since since 1999.

"It's no secret the airport had a strong year last year, surpassing the highest level of enplanements we've seen in over two decades. It's a great way to end the year, and we're forecasting 2024 to be no different when it comes to the airport's success." Greg Phillips | Director of Aviation

The holiday season took a toll on airports all across the nation and COS was no different. According to Colorado Springs Airport, in just the month of December, 212,199 passengers made their way through COS. This marks a 32 percent increase from December of 2022. The annual total passengers saw a ten percent year-over-year increase.

In 2023, the Colorado Springs Airport began the concourse modernization project, ElevateCOS, and successfully completed the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) queuing area expansion. The airport hopes these new improvements will enhance passenger experience and accommodate the growing levels of traffic.

This is a list of updated nonstop routes through COS in 2024:

American Airlines: Dallas/Ft. Worth (DFW) 5 daily nonstops with easy connecting service across the U.S. and worldwide



Avelo Airlines: Hollywood Burbank (BUR) Avelo’s nonstop service to Hollywood Burbank is scheduled to resume second quarter 2024



Delta Air Lines: Atlanta (ATL), Minneapolis/St Paul (MSP), Salt Lake City (SLC) Daily nonstop service to Atlanta (ATL) – Increases to twice daily service beginning July 2024 Seasonal Minneapolis/St Paul (MSP) service returns in June 2024 and will continue service through November Daily nonstop service to Salt Lake City (SLC)



Southwest Airlines: Baltimore/Washington (BWI), Chicago (MDW), Dallas (DAL), Denver (DEN), Houston (HOU), Las Vegas (LAS), Long Beach (LGB), Phoenix (PHX) Daily service to Baltimore/Washington (BWI) beginning June 4, 2024 Daily nonstop service to Long Beach (LGB) Daily nonstops to Denver (DEN) with easy connections coast-to-coast



Sun Country: Minneapolis/St. Paul (MSP) seasonal service resumes June 2024