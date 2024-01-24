Colorado College prepares for stretch run

The Colorado College hockey team is ranked 16th in the nation, and will put that on the line against #12 Western Michigan on January 26/27.

The Tigers were swept by the Broncos back in November, but a lot has changed since then.

Colorado College has established itself as one of the league's best teams. This is the time coach Kris Mayotte wants to see his team start playing its best hockey.

"We're getting down to it. We put 14 up on the board yesterday. It's it's the amount of guaranteed games we have left, including playoffs," Mayotte said on Wednesday. "Our job is to make that a bigger number. So make sure that we still have the urgency and understand that this is the home stretch."