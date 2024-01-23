Victim of fatal crash on Austin Bluffs Pkwy identified, driver charged

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On Monday, Jan. 15, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were dispatched to the intersection of Austin Bluffs Parkway and Meadow Lane regarding a traffic crash.

CSPD said when the officers arrived at the scene, they determined the driver of one of the two vehicles involved was deceased. The El Paso County Coroner has now identified that individual as 66-year-old David Smith.

According to CSPD, their investigation determined that the other driver, identified as Robert Pearson, ran a red light and struck the vehicle that Smith was driving, causing fatal injuries.

CSPD said Pearson has been charged with Vehicular Homicide.

This is the 4th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year, there was one traffic fatality. In the last 365 days, there have been 53 traffic fatalities in Colorado Springs, according to CSPD.