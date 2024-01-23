Military veteran charged in Capitol riot is ordered released from custody

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A federal magistrate judge has ordered the release of a military veteran charged with attacking police officers with a baton during a mob’s Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. A prosecutor argued Tuesday for the pretrial detention of Edward Richmond Jr., a former U.S. Army soldier who was convicted of manslaughter for fatally shooting a handcuffed civilian in Iraq approximately two decades ago. But a judge in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, agreed to order Richmond’s release from custody a day after the FBI arrested the 40-year-old man. Defense attorney John McLindon said Richmond hasn’t been hiding from authorities in the three years since the Capitol riot.

