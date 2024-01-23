Colorado State Patrol asking for help identifying car from injury hit and run crash

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is asking the public for assistance with a serious injury hit-and-run crash to a pedestrian Monday afternoon.

CSP says that on Jan. 22, a 34-year-old male was riding his bicycle south near 13610 Old Pueblo Road near the right shoulder fog line, just north of the Pikes Peak International Raceway. A vehicle, also traveling south on Old Pueblo Road, hit the bicyclist.

CSP says that the vehicle failed to remain on the scene. The pedestrian was transported by ambulance to a local hospital with serious injuries.

CSP is looking for the vehicle believed to be a dark 2006-2013 Chevrolet Impala and should have damage to the front right corner and headlight (passenger side).

If you have any information, the Colorado State Patrol is asking you to contact the Pueblo Regional Dispatch Center at 719-544-2424 and reference Case# 2B240213.